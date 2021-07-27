Olympic star Simone Biles withdraws mid-competition

More
Biles said that she stepped aside to take care of her mental health and cheer on her teammates. Earlier this year, Naomi Osaka dropped out of the French Open and Wimbledon to prioritize mental health.
1:31 | 07/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Olympic star Simone Biles withdraws mid-competition

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:31","description":"Biles said that she stepped aside to take care of her mental health and cheer on her teammates. Earlier this year, Naomi Osaka dropped out of the French Open and Wimbledon to prioritize mental health.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79101551","title":"Olympic star Simone Biles withdraws mid-competition","url":"/WNT/video/olympic-star-simone-biles-withdraws-mid-competition-79101551"}