Olympic swimmer indicted in connection to Capitol riots

More
Klete Keller, 38, was seen in video wearing his USA jacket in the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack.
0:16 | 02/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Olympic swimmer indicted in connection to Capitol riots

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"Klete Keller, 38, was seen in video wearing his USA jacket in the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75860366","title":"Olympic swimmer indicted in connection to Capitol riots","url":"/WNT/video/olympic-swimmer-indicted-connection-capitol-riots-75860366"}