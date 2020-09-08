Transcript for Oprah places billboards around Louisville demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

breonna Taylor. The billboards will be placed around Louisville, Kentucky. You see one here where Taylor was killed calling for the officers involved to be arrested and charged. The 26 billboards represent each year of Taylor's life. The same image will be featured in the September issue of "O" magazine. It's the first time Oprah will not be on the cover. Next to the dangerous lightning strike caught on camera. Take a look at this lightning striking a tree just feet away from a homeowner forcing her to duck as debris went flying. It happened in Morgan city, Louisiana. Several homes and vehicles were damaged. No injuries were reported. And update on that massive wildfire in southern California. The apple fire burning in the cherry valley area for more than a week. A helmet cam capturing crews on the ground and in the air trying to save homes from the flames. The fire has now scorched over 32,000 acres and is 40% contained. And entertainment mogul Simon Cowell has been hospitalized with a broken back and a spokesperson for the "America's got tall lint" judge says he broke his back in multiple places after falling off an electric bicycle at his home in malibu. The 60-year-old undergoing surgery and is reportedly doing well. He will remain under observation at the hospital.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.