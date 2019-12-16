Outrage growing after Hallmark Channel pulls ads featuring brides kissing

Hallmark removed the commercials after the group One Million Moms, a division of the American Family Association, urged the network to not air advertisements featuring same-sex couples.
1:17 | 12/16/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Outrage growing after Hallmark Channel pulls ads featuring brides kissing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

