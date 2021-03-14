Outrage grows over murder of young woman in the UK

More
London police officer Wayne Couzens has been charged with the kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard.
0:47 | 03/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Outrage grows over murder of young woman in the UK

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":"London police officer Wayne Couzens has been charged with the kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76441766","title":"Outrage grows over murder of young woman in the UK","url":"/WNT/video/outrage-grows-murder-young-woman-uk-76441766"}