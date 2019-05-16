Transcript for Outrage following video showing Texas deputy grabbing man he mistook for fugitive

We turn now to the deputy under fire tonight for a case of mistaken identity, trying to arrest a black man in his own front yard, believing he was a fugitive. He was not. His wife was right there, recording it all, and what you can hear in the audio. ABC's Marcus Moore is in next Texas tonight. He don't even know my name and he's telling me I have a warrant? Reporter: Clarence Evans says he was racially profiled by Houston police. He was playing with his kids and dog in front of his home when the officer you see in the video told him there was a felony warrant for his arrest in Louisiana. The officer calling Clarence "Quentin." I actually thought it was as joke at first. Thought it was a prank or something. His name is not Quentin! You just stopped in front of my House! Yes, I know who you are. What's my name? Give it. Showing him my I.D. Wouldn't have helped. He had it set in his mind that I was Quentin. Just walk with me. No. No, walk with me. No, no, no. Please, he's not going nowhere, he's not going nowhere. Reporter: After several minutes, another deputy arrives and they show Evans a photo of the man they're looking for. You're pulling on me, so just, okay. Right here? We're good. Okay. Here's the deal. Doesn't that look a lot like you? No, that don't look like me! That's not him! He looked like he was in his mid 50s, early 60s. The only thing we had in common was dreads and skin complexion. Reporter: David, authorities here in Houston say this was handled correctly and that there is more to this story that you didn't see in the video. Meantime, Evans has hired an attorney. David? Marcus Moore tonight. Mar does, think.

