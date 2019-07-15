Packed raft sucked into waterfall in Pennsylvania

More
Six people were tossed into the water after missing a turn and passing several signs warning them not to proceed further; the group suffered only minor scrapes and bruises.
1:32 | 07/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Packed raft sucked into waterfall in Pennsylvania

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:32","description":"Six people were tossed into the water after missing a turn and passing several signs warning them not to proceed further; the group suffered only minor scrapes and bruises.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64333143","title":"Packed raft sucked into waterfall in Pennsylvania","url":"/WNT/video/packed-raft-sucked-waterfall-pennsylvania-64333143"}