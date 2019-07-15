-
Now Playing: Boy swept to sea on unicorn raft describes ordeal
-
Now Playing: 10-month-old baby dies after migrant family's raft capsizes in Rio Grande
-
Now Playing: Mother bear scares off man who gets too close to cubs
-
Now Playing: Family makes life better for their young son and more children
-
Now Playing: Amazon Prime Day just hours away
-
Now Playing: Police hunt for killer of Sadie Roberts-Joseph
-
Now Playing: Packed raft sucked into waterfall in Pennsylvania
-
Now Playing: Many immigrants afraid to leave their homes
-
Now Playing: Substation fire caused blackout in midtown Manhattan
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Barry's wrath still slams Louisiana
-
Now Playing: US Coast Guard airlifts man and dog out of flooded Louisiana neighborhood
-
Now Playing: Michigan man mistakes wife for intruder, shoots her
-
Now Playing: De Blasio addresses his absence during NYC blackout
-
Now Playing: African American museum founder discovered dead in trunk of car
-
Now Playing: Tennessee honors Confederate general, slave trader
-
Now Playing: Man killed after stealing car full of kids: Police
-
Now Playing: Morgan City in the bull's-eye as hurricane makes landfall
-
Now Playing: Tennessee man shoots at officers with kids in car
-
Now Playing: ICE begins roundups of undocumented immigrants
-
Now Playing: Power outage plunges parts of New York City into darkness