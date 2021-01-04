Paramedic gives chilling testimony during Derek Chauvin trial

Paramedic Seth Bravinder testified that when the ambulance arrived on the scene, he thought police were still wrestling with George Floyd. Also, Floyd’s girlfriend spoke about their substance use.
4:50 | 04/01/21

