Parents: Airline didn't tell them children's flight was diverted

More
The parents say no one asked for their permission to put the children in a hotel overnight with other kids either.
1:22 | 08/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Parents: Airline didn't tell them children's flight was diverted

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57117590,"title":"Parents: Airline didn't tell them children's flight was diverted","duration":"1:22","description":"The parents say no one asked for their permission to put the children in a hotel overnight with other kids either. ","url":"/WNT/video/parents-airline-childrens-flight-diverted-57117590","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.