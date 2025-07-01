Partial verdict in Sean Combs trial, but stuck on racketeering conspiracy count

After 13 hours of deliberations, the jury in Sean Combs' trial have reached a verdict on four out of five counts against the music mogul, but remain stuck on the racketeering conspiracy count.

July 1, 2025

