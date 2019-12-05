Parts of the Gulf Coast are saturated and bracing for more rain

More
More than half a foot of rain fell overnight in Southern Mississippi.
1:47 | 05/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Parts of the Gulf Coast are saturated and bracing for more rain

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:47","description":"More than half a foot of rain fell overnight in Southern Mississippi.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"62982729","title":"Parts of the Gulf Coast are saturated and bracing for more rain","url":"/WNT/video/parts-gulf-coast-saturated-bracing-rain-62982729"}