Transcript for Parts of Northeast bracing for 2 feet of snow and crippling ice

The massive storm bearing down tonight. The states of emergency already. 28 states in its path. Weather alerts at this hour, alcohol. Caller: New York City to Boston up to Maine. A mile up on interstate 29 in Coleman South Dakota. A passenger plane off the runway. Hundreds of flights have been canceled tonight. We have the track O storm and the dangerous right behind it. Linsey Davis leads us off. Reporter: Tonight that massive and powerful storm getting stronger as it marches east. First responders racing to the scene of this accident on interstate 29 in Coleman, South Dakota, two cars colliding after slipping on icy roads. Interstate 35 in Minnesota, several tractor-trailerers jackknifing. The interstate shut down. Traffic backed up for miles. At Eppley airfield in Omaha -- Southwest, he went off the end of the runway down there. Reporter: A southwest plane sliding off the runway, none of the 156 on board were hurt. Its the second major cross country storm in as many weeks, and it's left a deadly mark in the west. Dramatic water rescues in California overnight by boat and helicopter, mudslides and accidents across the region. Parts of the northeast now bracing for 2 feet of snow and enough ice to bring down power lines. Whit Johnson in Boston. Reporter: Mountains of salt here in Boston to help clear the roads. A mountain of salt to keep the roads clear. 300-thousand tons of it, and 150 trucks ready to take it where it's needed most. Reporter: From New York City to New Jersey, officials taking no chances. We've got equipment deployed all over the state, roads have been brined, we're doing constant calls, but preparedness is the big watch word. In addition to the snow, the artic air behind this storm. Officials are concerned about the ice that's coming. That's right, David. After the snow temperatures are expected to plummet. There's a lot of concern about black ice making for some treacherous driving. David. Be care these next couple days. Let's get right to Sam champion. He's live along the west side highway. Time it out for us. All right. Good evening David. You've seen what's happening now. Here's the pressure into the plains and into the great lake states. We'll have strong thunderstorms as well into the deep south. The real problem is the snow and ice. Tomorrow we're getting snow in the New York City area. It will change to rain and ice along the coast line. Inland areas will keep collecting. David, as you mention it's going to take a push of brutal artic air. David. Sam champion we'll be watching you all weekend. We're following breaking

