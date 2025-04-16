Passenger jet suffers damage after terrifying hard landing in Puerto Rico

The Frontier Airlines jet made a hard landing, damaging the plane, and then had to go around and attempt to land again.

April 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live