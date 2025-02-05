Passenger restrained on Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Houston

Terrifying moments on a Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Houston: A passenger became combative and cracked a window, before others had to restrain him, authorities said.

February 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live