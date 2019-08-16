Transcript for Passengers in NYC furious after flight delay holds them on tarmac for 6 hours

Back now with the six-hour nightmare for passengers stranded onboard a delta flight. Here's will Carr. Reporter: Passengers are furious after sitting at JFK for longer than the length of a cross-country flight. It sat on the tarmac for more than six hours. Some saying they felt trapped on the plane. A brawl even broke out between two passengers, forcing police to respond and the pilot to send a strict warning. When things become physical, and things are being tossed around in the cabin through a door, we can't have that. It's not safe for the passengers and the crew. Reporter: Eventually, the flight took off and landed in Miami at 3:00 A.M., eight hours late. That's not any type of sufficient compensation for what people had to go through. Reporter: Delta tells us it offered a bus for passengers who wanted to get off. The airliner claims the door was never closed for more than three hours. Tom?

