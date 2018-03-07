Transcript for Passengers rescue Boston woman caught between train and platform

Finally tonig, America strong. A passenger's leg stuck between the train and platform, and at the he of rush hour. Of strangers saying "We gothisit wast after 5p.m., rush hour. Ain pulls intohe mass avenue T station in Boston. Doors open and tassengers start to get out. A woman falls.her leg trapped between the train car and the pl. A small group of fellow commuters jump into action. I saw a manust running full speed ss the platform, and he was yng for someone to call 911 or call for help. Reporter: It was the quick thinking of Peter shamon that may have saved her life. I had said to some PEOP around me, I deo on this. If we all pushknow it creates a little bit of space for them to pick her up and GE her out of there. Of an similar incident in aulia four years ago. Pagers rushed to push a train car off a passenger who was stuck. Amon is credited for getting ns of those Boston passengers to do the same. Word had spread and the next G you know, everybody's nds are on the side of the car. But I mean, it Happ like that. It was like five secondsnd she was out. Reporter: Dozenf strangers coming together to H save a life. We're all getting smarter because of the internet, a there' things that you've learned to do, this is a little trk I picked up this , and it came in handy pretty quickly. So great he clicked on T video. Thank you so much for watching on a Tuesday night. I'm Tom llamas. I hope toee you right back here tomoow. David and all of us here,

