Passengers speak out after New York-bound flight makes emergency landing in Azores

Passengers were stranded on the Portuguese island in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean for nearly 30 hours.

July 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live