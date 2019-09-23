Transcript for Passengers stranded after tour company suddenly shuts down

And next, to passengers at airports across this country and the world left stranded after the sudden collapse of the world's oldest travel company. Thomas cook was one of the biggest low cost holiday package providers in the world, and these images tonight, this is JFK airport in New York City, and what now for the hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded? ABC's James Longman is at Newark airport. Reporter: Tonight, passengers, like these in new York's JFK airport, finding out as they waited in line that the tour company that booked their flights and hotels suddenly shut down. Hundreds of thousands stranded around the world after uk-based Thomas cook abruptly went bankrupt. Up to 600,000 reportedly struggling to get home, including 150,000 British citizens. We just don't know anything. We're looking at the boards and hoping. Reporter: From Orlando to Spain to Greece, thousands of others left behind. This American woman telling us she's stuck in Rome, unable to get home. I've tried many a time to contact the airlines and it's been one automated system. There's no life person. Reporter: Tonight, the uk government launching the biggest repatriation of British nationals since World War II, sending planes to pick up those citizens whose travel started in the uk, where the process could take weeks. What a mess tonight. James Longman live from Newark. The British government, we know, James, providing flights for its own citizens, but what about everyone else? Reporter: Yeah, that's the big question, David. We reached out to what's left of the company, but didn't get much of a straight answer. The U.S. Department for transportation says if U.S. Consumers need to, they can reach out to other airlines for help, but they do point out those companies are not obligated to provide assistance. David? James, thank you. And we've been following the

