Transcript for Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months in federal prison

Tom llamas, who has been on the scene all often. Tom, thank you. The other major story tonight, Paul manafort and his sentencing. All eyes on the judge right now and what he'll do. Manafort facing the longest sentence of anyone charged by special counsel Robert Mueller. Just moments ago, manafort addressing the court, asking for, quote, compassion, while prosecutors said manafort did not provide any information they didn't already know. ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas at the courthouse tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the extraordinary fall of president trump's campaign chairman capped with his sentencing. Paul manafort has done an amazing job. He's here someplace. Where's Paul? Paul manafort. Reporter: The veteran political strategist brought to court in a wheelchair today. He faces the most prison time of anyone charged by special counsel Robert muler, after he was convicted of an elaborate financial scheme, including crimes like bank and tax fraud. Paul manafort tried to play both sides. After agreeing to cooperate with Mueller's investigators, he then secretly had his lawyers keep up communication with the president's legal team, and he kept on lying. The special counsel found out, and the cooperation deal, which could have meant a reduced sentence, was off. Manafort was not charged with anything related to possible collusion with the Russians, but Mueller's team recently said that in 2016, manafort shared campaign polling data with a Russian associate with ties to Russian intelligence. President trump has kept his distance. Paul manafort worked for me for a very short period of time. Reporter: Still, the president also painting manafort as a victim. He happens to be a very good person. And I think it's very sad what they've done to Paul manafort. Reporter: But will that translate into a presidential pardon? Late last year, the president saying, "It was never discussed, but I wouldn't take it off the table. Why would I take it off the table?" Pierre Thomas with us live tonight from the courthouse in and Pierre, I know there is also news tonight about the president's former fixer, Michael Cohen. Cohen is now suing the trump organization for nearly $4 million, he's trying to make the case, claiming they should pay his legal bills, that they agreed to that in the past, something Cohen told congress last week. Also under scrutiny tonight, this was about whether he had ever asked for a pardon, and remember, here's what Cohen had said. I have never asked for, nor could I accept a pardon from president trump. So, Pierre tonight, we're learning that Michael Cohen actually did have his lawyer ask about a pardon? Reporter: David, it's a growing controversy. Cohen's attorneys say that he explored the possibility of a pardon, but that he never officially asked for one. Republicans are not buying it, and some are saying Cohen made another false statement before congress and should be prosecuted, David. All right, Pierre Thomas with us live tonight. Pierre, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.