Transcript for Pelosi: House to vote Thursday to affirm impeachment inquiry

recovering and is already returning to duty. Good news. Andancy Pelosi setting a date for the full house to vote on this impeachment process, set for Thursday. It does include a plan for public hearings now. Here's Jonathan Karl. Reporter: In Chicago today, president trump sounded off on the impeachment inquiry, comparing it to the case of jussie smollett, the actor who made unfounded allegations that he was attacked by trump supporters. It's a scam. It's a real big scam just like the impeachment of your president is a scam. Reporter: Meanwhile on capitol hill, former acting national security adviser Charles kupperman refused to testify today. Dr. Kupperman had testimony we believe would corroborate the allegations of misconduct. Reporter: Congress had subpoenaed kupperman but the white house ordered him not to testify. So kupperman asked a judge to decide between the, quote, "Competing and irreconcilable demands of both the legislative and executive branches." It comes as speaker Nancy Pelosi today announced the house will vote Thursday to affirm the impeachment inquiry and outline a plan for public hearings. Republicans have been pushing for public hearings and a formal vote for weeks. Jon Karl with us live from the white house tonight. The former national security aide is now asking a judge to decide whether or not he should testify. As he feels pressure from the white house not to, and pressure from congress to show up and testify. This could have far-reaching implications. Reporter: It sure could. Democrats are especially eager to talk to John Bolton, and Bolton is represented by the same lawyer as kupperman. They believe Bolton is both a witness and a critic of the president's actions. This case could determine whether or not Bolton testifies before congress and others as well. Jon, thank you. Next to the former Boston

