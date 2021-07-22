Pelosi rejects 2 GOP members from Jan. 6 committee

More
After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatened to withdraw all of his GOP nominees for the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
2:40 | 07/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pelosi rejects 2 GOP members from Jan. 6 committee

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:40","description":"After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatened to withdraw all of his GOP nominees for the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78978187","title":"Pelosi rejects 2 GOP members from Jan. 6 committee","url":"/WNT/video/pelosi-rejects-gop-members-jan-committee-78978187"}