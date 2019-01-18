Transcript for Pelosi: Trump endangered lives by revealing plan to visit troops

We're following breaking news, the president saying a short time ago he'll be delivering a message on the shut down tomorrow. 800,000 workers without pay from the FAA to coast guard. Many in food lines. Let's go live to Jonathan Karl tonight. We learned this in a tweet moments ago. The president tweeted it will be a major announcement. It comes as we've seen bitterness and acrimony in Washington, but no sign of an agreement to end the shutdown. Reporter: Today the house Nancy Pelosi accused president trump of endangerering the lives of congressional leaders. You never give advance notice of going into a battle area. You just never do. Perhaps the president's inexperience didn't have him understand that protocol. Reporter: It's a bizarre political speck call. The president sent her a letter saying she couldn't fly to Afghanistan on a military jet. Do you view this as retaliation? I hope not. I don't think the president shington, petty. Reporter: The white house said speaker Pelosi should be in Washington negotiating an end to the shutdown. That's one of the key reason it is president didn't want speaker Pelosi to leave the country. Reporter: Some 800,000 workers are not getting paid. Former president George H.W. Bush delivering pizza to secret service agents. Let's get right back to Jonathan Karl live at the white house. As you reported at the top there we still don't know what the president plans to say. He's been feeling the pressure on this as well. It's clear he's feeling the pressure. He's deeply frustrated, David. It is also the case that he has shown no indication whatsoever of willingness to back down from his demand to get money to build the wall on the Mexican border. David. Jon, thanks as always. To the other major headline.

