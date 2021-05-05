Transcript for Peloton voluntarily recalls treadmills

In the meantime, we turn to a major recall tonight. Peloton now recalling 126,000 treadmills after they were linked to the death of a child and some 70 other injuies and troubling incidents. Tonight here, the frightening video of a boy trapped under a moving treadmill, then freeing himself. Here's ABC's janai Norman. Reporter: Tonight, peloton's about-face. The company recalling all of its 126,000 popular treadmills after renewed safety concerns. Authorities warning about disturbing incidents like this -- watch in a split second as a 2-year-old playing with a ball gets sucked under the moving treadmill. As he struggles to get free, the top half of his body is then pulled completely under before he finally escapes and walks away. Peloton previously resisting pressure from the consumer product safety commission to issue a recall last month after dozens of complaints of injuries and the death of a 6-year-old. Today, the company reversing course. In a statement, the CEO now saying, "The decision to recall both products was the right thing to do. Peloton made a mistake in our initial response." Adding, "For that, I apologize." And David, tonight, peloton is working on software updates to address safety concerns. But in the meantime, urging customers to immediately stop using the treadmills and to contact the company for a refund. David? Janai Norman, thank you.

