Pence says he will comply with subpoena in Jan. 6 probe

A spokesperson for former Vice President Mike Pence announced he will not appeal a court order to testify in the Justice Department's investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

April 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live