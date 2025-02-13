Pennsylvania high school basketball team honors referee's 51-year career

The Northwestern High School girls’ team called a timeout with just seconds left in their game against Eisenhower to give longtime referee Bernie Mackowski a final goodbye.

February 13, 2025

