At least six people arrested in connection to a protest in Atlanta

The demonstrators protested the construction of a police training facility outside of the city. Peaceful protests turned violent, after police killed a demonstrator.

January 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live