Transcript for At least 9 people hurt when oil tanker explodes in South Korean port

oil tanker exploded in a south Korea port. That massive fire spreading to another ship. Firefighters struggling to contain it all. At least 46 sailors had to be rescued. The cause of the blast is still under investigation tonight. And back here at home, the three women sought by police back following a violent rush hour incident. Police looking for the driver of that black car who cut into traffic, apparently wielding a baseball bat, taking a swing at another car. The situation then escalating, punches being thrown. Police say the video is key to the investigation. And panic at a Pennsylvania fairground. A sightseeing helicopter crashing into a parking lot. The pilot and two passengers being treated in the hospital. No one on the ground hurt.

