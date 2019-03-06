5 people injured after cruise ship loses control in Italian canal

A concrete dock managed to slow down the ocean liner MSC Opera, which got loose after a cable snapped, before it plowed into buildings in Venice.
Transcript for 5 people injured after cruise ship loses control in Italian canal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

