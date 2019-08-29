2 people injured when hot-air balloon loses control upon landing

Video showed the pilot and a passenger crashing out of the basket in Austria, when a gust of wind swept the balloon back into the air.
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 people injured when hot-air balloon loses control upon landing
And two people injured when a hot air balloon lost control on a landing in Austria take a look at this eyewitness video showing a gust of wind. Lifting the bloom back into the air the pilot and passengers in crashes out of the basket. Before the balloon finally came to arrest. A medevac flown in both suffered minor injuries but are expected to recover.

