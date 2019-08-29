Transcript for 2 people injured when hot-air balloon loses control upon landing

And two people injured when a hot air balloon lost control on a landing in Austria take a look at this eyewitness video showing a gust of wind. Lifting the bloom back into the air the pilot and passengers in crashes out of the basket. Before the balloon finally came to arrest. A medevac flown in both suffered minor injuries but are expected to recover.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.