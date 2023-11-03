Person of interest identified after car crashes through nuclear power plant

Doyle Wayne Whisenhunt, 66, has been identified as a person of interest in connection with the breach of the nuclear power plant in South Carolina, authorities said.

November 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live