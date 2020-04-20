Pet adoptions on the rise

More
Many are seeking the company of a furry friend while being forced to stay at home.
1:49 | 04/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pet adoptions on the rise

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:49","description":"Many are seeking the company of a furry friend while being forced to stay at home. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70234496","title":"Pet adoptions on the rise","url":"/WNT/video/pet-adoptions-rise-70234496"}