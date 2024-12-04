Pete Hegseth says he won't 'back down' as scrutiny over misconduct allegations grows

Donald Trump's defense secretary pick has said he still has the president-elect's support and is standing firm. Pete Hegseth met with several senators to respond to allegations against him.

December 4, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live