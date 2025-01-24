Pete Hegseth expected to be confirmed in squeaker vote

The Senate is moving forward with Pete Hegseth's nomination to lead the Defense Department, with two Republicans already planning to vote 'no.'

January 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live