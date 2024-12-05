Pete Hegseth remains defiant as he seeks Republican senators' endorsements

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, whose support is key to confirming Hegseth as President-elect Donald Trump's defense secretary, remained unconvinced Thursday night.

December 5, 2024

