Transcript for Pfizer reports vaccine 100% effective in ages 12 to 15

In the meantime tonight, we're going to turn to the coronavirus here in the U.S. And that major headline that could effect millions of children. The potential for vaccinations now for the school year in the fall. Pfizer tonight saying human trials show its vaccine is 100% effective at preventing covid in children as young as 12. So, what this could now mean as pfizer looks to the fda for approval. And the numbers tonight. 97,226,000 people have now received at least one dose, approaching 38% of adults in this country. But cases are on the rise and more than half the country tonight and the CDC director's new warning this evening. There is also late word coming in tonight, a new headline breaking involving the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos now. Reporter: Tonight, a major step toward getting millions of children vaccinated by the fall. Pfizer reporting its vaccine was 100% effective in children ages 12 to 15. None of the children who got the real vaccine developed covid-19. This is, like, really aefficacy. So, we got to have the fda do the full evaluation, but I think this is terrific. Reporter: 12-year-old Caleb Chung doesn't know if he got the vaccine or a placebo, but he wanted to be apart of the trial. Potentially helping other kids to feel safe and want to get the vaccine in the future when it becomes publicly available was really some way that I could actually help out. Reporter: Last week, pfizer started testing vaccine doses on children ages 5 to 11. One, two, three. Reporter: 9-year-old twins, Marisol and Alejandra Gerardo, got the vaccine last week. Both parents who are doctors say the girls handled it well. Five, six -- That feels good. Seven. They're doing great right now. The first day after, they both had sore arms and one of my daughters had a little bit of a fever as well as some swollen lymph nodes in her armpit, but that quickly resolved. Reporter: Tonight, an all-out sprint to vaccinate. The country hitting a new milestone, 150 million shots in arms. But rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are looming. This is a critical moment in our fight against the pandemic, as we see increases in cases, we didn't afford to let our guard down. Reporter: The CDC director urging Americans to keep wearing masks and social distance, because there are still new challenges ahead. The Wisconsin supreme court today striking down that state's mask mandate. And delta airlines announcing its flights will soon have less room. The company will start selling middle seats after a year long ban. So, let's get to Stephanie Ramos tonight. I want to turn to another headline breaking late today, it involves Johnson & Johnson, their one-shot vaccine. Apparently quality control issues were found in a Baltimore plant run by emergent bio solutions that helps make the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But we now know that that plant has not received fda authorization yet. The human error discovered during the validation process, they say, and the company tonight assuring people at home that this does not effect any of the current vaccine out there or their promised timeline? Reporter: That's exactly right, David. Johnson & Johnson says vaccines that were finished and distributed were never in jeopardy. Here's what they're telling us tonight. They say they've met their delivery targets and are still confident they will deliver 100 million doses in the first half of the year as expected. And as you mentioned, David, this plant was not yet authorized by the fda. They say this quality control issue is part of the checks and balances that keep the manufacturing safe once it starts. David? That's why the checks and balances are in place. Stephanie tonight, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.