Pharmacies deal with children's med shortages

As the number of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases soar, some pharmacies are limiting the sale of their children's medicines due to spot shortages.

December 20, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live