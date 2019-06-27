Transcript for Pilot, mechanic killed after plane runs off runway and into building

We head overseas to the deadly emergency landing on a siberian runway. Take a look at this. A pilot and a flight mechanic, they were skilled when the passenger plane skidded onto the grass, bursting into flames. Russian state news reporting nearly two dozen people injured. A passenger recording the frightening moments from inside the cabin. ABC's David Kerley covers aviation for us. Reporter: The Russian airline says tonight, this was an emergency landing going bad, all caught on cell phone. The plane running off the runway, onto the grass. Not slowing down. Its tires shredding and then crashing into a building. One of the pilots and a mechanic were killed. Russian state news agencies reporting 22 of the 43 passengers were injured in the crash and fire. The twin-engine plane was landing at an airport in siberia. The impact crushing the nose of the an-24 aircraft, a mainstay in the Russian commercial fleet. Russian authorities suggesting engine failure contributed to the crash. This is the second highly visible and deadly crash in Russia in two months. In early may, a Russian jetliner crashed at a Moscow airport killing 41 on board, including an American. Of the 22 who were injured in today's incident, 15 were able to walk away. Seven were taken to the hospital. Tom? David Kerley on that deadly crash tonight. All right, David, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.