Transcript for Pilots ignored computer warnings before crashing near Guam

There is no cockpit video showing a 737 skrashing into the ocean. The pilots were warned by computers they were too low when they slammed in the water. The U.S. Navy team rushed in to help save the passengers. David Kerley with the new video E mirnlging with the terrifying crash near Guam. Reporter: In the September crash, short of a runway -- we saw U.S. Sailors racing to the 737 jetliner to pull passengers out of the aircraft. Tonight, a highly unusual recording inside the cockpit. Approaching minimums. Reporter: As the jet was trying to land in bad weather near Guam -- Minimums. Reporter: That is the computer warning the two pilots. Sink rate. Reporter: That they are too low. And their flight path -- means they will not make the runway. Investigators say the pilots ignored the warnings and had done so in the past. Buit on this day, the weather meant they couldn't see the runway. The last warning. They are 100 feet above the water. 100. Reporter: The jetliner bounced on the water of the lagoon several times before settling and filling with water. Originally, it was thought everyone on board survived. 35 people were rescued. But three days later, divers found the body of another passengers in the fuselage. Investigators had harsh words for both pie lights. Incident. David, thank you. There is an American rapper being hold in a Swedish jail and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.