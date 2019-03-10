Transcript for 2 pilots rescued by US Coast Guard after hard landings near Tampa

Late today, we watched the aerials coming in after the hard landing in Florida. A sheriff's helicopter then flying over that aircraft that went down and then the sheriff's chopper going down, too. You could see the pilots both in need of help. And here's ABC's Steve osunsami now. Reporter: These two pilots literally fell from the Florida sky late this evening and are alive tonight to tell about it. This is the moment when the U.S. Coast guard came to help and pulled them both from this muddy field in ft. Meade, east of Tampa. One of them was flying a Polk county sherriff's office helicopter. The other was flying this, a much smaller aircraft, a gyroplane. Both aircraft are badly damaged. Authorities are describing what happened as two separate hard landings. The smaller aircraft crashed first, around 2:00 P.M. The location is near a rock mine and workers there called for help. We have a visual on the pilot and he appears to be fine. He's standing up and waving. Reporter: Witnesses say the sheriff's helicopter was above the scene an hour later, when it went down as well. Hey, we've got mine guys telling us they witnessed the chopper go down and it has crashed. Reporter: One of them, as he was being rescued, was holding his leg, in a great deal of pain. Federal authorities are investigating both hard landings tonight. It's an extremely rural and wet area, so, their work won't be easy. David? Steve osunsami tonight. Thank you, Steve.

