Transcript for Pilot’s ‘suspicious’ behavior seen in video before intoxication arrest

Next tonight here, ABC news has on stained surveillance video showing a pilot inside the Minneapolis airport, who authorities say was drunk, trying to avoid security and just moments from takeoff. ABC's David Kerley covers aviation. Reporter: Tonight, in video obtained by ABC news, we see that pilot's suspicious behavior. Gabriel Schroeder approaches a random secondary checkpoint, stopping suddenly, acting surprised, according to police. When asked to place his bag on a table, the delta pilot replies he isn't ready and walks away. Suspicious, Minneapolis officials ask that he be tracked, and with these surveillance cameras, he's seen going downstairs and into a men's room for just 30 seconds. Police say they found a bottle of vodka in a trash can. Schroeder then returns to the checkpoint, telling an officer he had gone to the pilot's lounge to retrieve his iPad. But Schroeder passes through, getting into the cockpit. He's in the first officer seat when he's pulled for questioning. The 37-year-old pilot denied discarding the vodka and said he had three drinks and a beer the night before. A blood test two and a half hours after the initial questioning showed a .027, but authorities say when he was in the cockpit, the pilot would have been above the limit of .04. He was charged. David? ABC's David Kerley. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.