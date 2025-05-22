Plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood at night leaving multiple people dead

Sleeping residents made a terrifying escape after a small plane crashed into one of the U.S. military's largest housing neighborhoods in San Diego in the middle of the night.

May 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live