Plane makes emergency landing on California interstate

A pilot who reported mechanical issues while flying from Orange County to San Diego landed in traffic on Interstate 5 but no one was hurt.
0:10 | 07/27/20

The emergency landing at a California Anderson a pilot reported mechanical issues flying from Orange County to San Diego he says he knew he had to land waiting for breaking traffic. And high five no one was hurt.

