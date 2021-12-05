2 planes involved in mid-air collision near Denver

Both planes had been cleared for landing on parallel runways at the Centennial Airport. Nobody was hurt from the incident and NTSB has launched an investigation
1:17 | 05/12/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 planes involved in mid-air collision near Denver

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

