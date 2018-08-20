Player becomes big star at 71st Little League World Series

More
Nearly one year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, its team was on the field, winning the game and advancing.
1:28 | 08/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Player becomes big star at 71st Little League World Series

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57294511,"title":"Player becomes big star at 71st Little League World Series","duration":"1:28","description":"Nearly one year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, its team was on the field, winning the game and advancing. ","url":"/WNT/video/player-big-star-71st-league-world-series-57294511","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.