PM Carney says Canada 'won't be for sale, ever' in Oval Office meeting with Trump

Pres. Trump and newly elected Canadian PM Mark Carney, who won office by campaigning against Trump's tariffs, met for the first time in the Oval Office amid growing tensions between the two countries.

May 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live