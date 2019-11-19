Police body camera shows moment kidnapped Texas girl is found

After officers apprehended the suspect in a hotel room, they found the 8-year-old – who had been snatched from her mother during a walk -- hiding in a bucket covered with laundry.
1:25 | 11/19/19

