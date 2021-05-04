Transcript for Police chief: Derek Chauvin violated policy

We move to the other news this Monday night. The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek chauvin in the death of George Floyd. Tonight, the testimony from the police chief who said that restraint absolutely violated policy. ABC's Alex Perez in Minneapolis again tonight. Reporter: Minneapolis chief of police medaria arradondo testifying against one of his former officers, telling the jury that what Derek chauvin did to George Floyd violated the policy and values of the department. To continue to apply that level of force to a person, proned out, handcuffed behind their back, that -- that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy. It is not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values. Reporter: Chief arrandondo recalling the first time he saw the painful cell phone video. Probably close to midnight, a community member had contacted me and said, chief -- almost verbatim, but said, "Chief, have you seen the video of your officer choking and killing that man?" Reporter: The next day, he fired all the officers involved. And later, he took a knee as George Floyd's casket arrived at his memorial service. Today, the chief delivered a blunt assessment of chauvin's Is this a trained Minneapolis police department defensive tactics technique? It is not. A conscious neck restraint, by I absolutely agree that violates our policy. Reporter: Under cross examination, the defense attorney showing the chief pictures and questioning whether chauvin's knee was on Floyd's neck the entire time. Would you agree that from the perspective of officer kueng's body camera, it appears that officer chauvin's knee was more on Mr. Floyd's shoulder blade? Yes. Reporter: But the chief said Floyd may have already been dead. He did acknowledge neck restraints and chokeholds were allowable at the time. Both were permitted under Minneapolis police policy on may 25th, 2020, agreed? Yes. Reporter: The chief later clarifying. It is contrary to our training to indefinitely place your knee on a prone handcuffed individual for an indefinite period of time. I vehemently disagree that was the appropriate use of force for Let's bring in Alex Perez with us live tonight again from Minneapolis. And Alex, the police chief is now the third police official to testify that what Derek chauvin did that day was wrong and I'm curious, only a few reporters allowed in at once, but whey are they seeing from the jury so far? Reporter: Yeah, David, the jury has always seemed attentive, but it was noted in court today, they seemed particularly interested in the chief's testimony. Almost all of them grabbing their pads and taking notes when the chief said chauvin's actions violated department policy. David? All right, Alex Perez in Minneapolis. Thank you, Alex.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.