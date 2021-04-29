Transcript for Police department investigates death of man pinned to ground

And of course, one of the major issues in president Biden's address last night, policing in the U.S. And tonight, three officers are under investigation in the death of a man in Alameda, California. Body camera images appear to show officers restraining him using their knees and elbows on or near his neck. Here's ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight, the Alameda police department promising full transparency over the death of 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez. After officers appear to put knees on his back and elbows on or near his neck to restrain him. The incident began with two 911 calls on April 19th. A seemingly disturbed man. There's a man in my front yard kind of talking to himself. Reporter: After reports of possible intoxication and suspected theft, officers respond to the scene. All of it caught on their body cameras. When they encounter Gonzalez, he appears to be incoherent but not aggressive. They note the alcohol in those baskets. I'm concerned about this open container. Reporter: And try to lead him Come over here, we don't want you to fall down, okay? Reporter: But then they try to restrain him, twisting his arm behind his back. When the cuffs come out, Gonzalez resists. Don't do it. Don't do it. Stop, stop, stop. Reporter: Seconds later, they all go down. The officers struggling to restrain him for the next five minutes. They try to calm him down. It's okay, Mario. Oh, my gosh. We're going to take care of you, okay? Reporter: All the while, the knee of at least one officer appears to be on his back. And it stays there for over Think we can roll him on his I don't want to lose what I got, man. Reporter: 15 seconds later, they realize Gonzalez is weakening. No weight on his chest? Reporter: They attempt cpr until paramedics arrive. The Alameda police stating that Gonzalez had a medical emergency. He later died at the hospital, leaving behind a 4-year-old son. And the Gonzalez family demanding justice. They need to explain why a perfectly healthy man who was never charged with a crime was killed in their custody. Reporter: Linsey, three police officers and a parking enforcement employee are now on administrative leave. That as we learned that the city council of Alameda is hosting a special session to review its police department's handling of mental health calls. Linsey? Matt, thank you.

