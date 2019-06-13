Now Playing: Cracks appear on floor of skyscraper viewing platform

Now Playing: Jon Stewart demands Congress support 9/11 compensation fund

Now Playing: Flash flooding in South Carolina as the East braces for heavy rains

Now Playing: Father and daughter share 'very emotional' wedding dance

Now Playing: Man who allegedly set fire to 3 black churches faces hate crime charges

Now Playing: Ex-Stanford sailing coach gets no prison time in admissions scandal

Now Playing: Students stranded at airport because of storms get help from Delta

Now Playing: Bodies of pilot, passenger recovered after deadly plane crash in Florida

Now Playing: Police dive teams search waters in Avon for missing Connecticut mom

Now Playing: 15 people reportedly stung by stingrays while swimming off California beach

Now Playing: Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of groping woman at New York City bar

Now Playing: Bounty to kill baseball great David Ortiz was less than $8,000: Police

Now Playing: Loved ones make emotional visit to Yingying Zhang's memorial

Now Playing: Pres. Trump welcomes Polish Pres. Andrzej Duda to White House

Now Playing: Mistress on being hired as nanny for lover's family

Now Playing: The shocking thing this daughter said her mother requested before her sudden death

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Ron Goldman's sister is creating a podcast 25 years after his murder

Now Playing: 188 dogs living in squalor removed from home

Now Playing: Airline brings students empty plane to fly them to Washington, DC