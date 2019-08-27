Police looking for driver who plowed into crowd, hitting 2 people

More
The incident happened as officers were breaking up a gathering outside a Denver nightclub; police said they have the car's license plate number.
0:54 | 08/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police looking for driver who plowed into crowd, hitting 2 people

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"The incident happened as officers were breaking up a gathering outside a Denver nightclub; police said they have the car's license plate number.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65207543","title":"Police looking for driver who plowed into crowd, hitting 2 people","url":"/WNT/video/police-driver-plowed-crowd-hitting-people-65207543"}